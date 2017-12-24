Kim Jong-un Reportedly Urges Ruling Party to Resist 'Non-Socialist' Practices

TOKYO (Sputnik) - North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un instructed the ruling Workers' Party (WPK) to resist the penetration of "anti-socialist practices" into society and strengthen morale nationwide, local media reported Sunday.

In his address to the Conference of Cell Chairpersons of the ruling Workers' Party (WPK) on Saturday, he directed the rank-and-file organizations to lead a "revolutionary offensive to uproot non-socialist practices," according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"When our socialist culture and art prevails over the corrupt bourgeois reactionary culture, it is possible for people not to harbor illusions about the enemies’ culture but to prevent ideological and cultural poisoning by the imperialists," Kim said, as quoted by the KCNA.

According to the agency, the North Korean leader said that the offensive should be launched in the party cells, the bases educating the party members, as well as other working people, and training them into revolutionaries and the lowest revolutionary posts defending Korean-style socialism.

The cells are the WPK's lowest-level units, consisting of five to 30 members.

Politics in the DPRK is guided by the principles of the so-called Juche ideology, which was developed by Kim Il-sung, the founder of North Korea. A key tenet of this ideology is the concept of self-reliance which presupposes that Pyongyang does not copy socialist models of China or the Soviet Union, but rather develops independently and thus can achieve true socialism.

The three-day Conference of WPK's Cell Chairpersons in Pyongyang, which kicked off on Saturday, is held amid heightened tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and strengthening of international sanctions, including by the UN Security Council.