Myanmar Observers Invited to US-Thailand Military Drills Despite Rohingya Issue

"Thailand has invited Burma to observer the humanitarian assistance disaster relief portion of the exercise," Logan told Sputnik.
The Cobra Gold exercise will take place next year. In addition to the military of the United States and Thailand, representatives of a number of other countries will take part in it.
The conflict between the Rohingya, a Muslim minority in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, and the Bamar Buddhist majority dates back to the 20th century. The country’s authorities and the Buddhist population consider the Rohingya to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
The situation escalated in August, as the Myanmar government deployed police and military units to respond to Rohingya insurgents’ attacks on security posts. According to the International Organization for Migration, the ensuing violence drove more than 660,000 Rohingya across the border to Bangladesh.
