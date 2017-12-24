Register
    A man reacts as he strong winds and rain from Typhoon Hagupit hit shore in Legazpi, Albay province, eastern Philippines on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014

    Storm-Triggered Floods Kill 200 People in Philippines - Reports (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila
    Asia & Pacific
    The number of people killed by floods and landslides caused by the tropical storm Tembin in the Philippines has reached 200, media reported on Saturday.

    The storm also left dozens of people missing, the Xinhua news agency reported.

    The largest number of casualties — 135 people — was registered in the Northern Mindanao region. Earlier reports said that the tropical storm, which lashed the Philippine second-largest island of Mindanao since Friday, affected more than 270,000 people.

    Rescue workers evacuate flood-affected residents in Davao on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao early on December 23, 2017, after Tropical Storm Tembin dumped torrential rains across the island. The death toll from the tropical storm that struck the southern Philippines has risen to 30 with five others missing, officials said on December 23
    © AFP 2017/ MANMAN DEJETO
    Philippines' Storm Death Toll Climbs to 182 - Police
    Most of the Tembin's casualties were recorded in the provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur and on the Zamboanga Peninsula, the government report on storm casualties said

    It’s the latest severe meteorological event to strike the Philippines, which is beaten by numerous storms each year, making the archipelago that lies within the Pacific typhoon belt one of the world’s most disaster-prone places.

