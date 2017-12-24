Storm-Triggered Floods Kill 200 People in Philippines - Reports (VIDEO)

The number of people killed by floods and landslides caused by the tropical storm Tembin in the Philippines has reached 200, media reported on Saturday.

The storm also left dozens of people missing, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The largest number of casualties — 135 people — was registered in the Northern Mindanao region. Earlier reports said that the tropical storm, which lashed the Philippine second-largest island of Mindanao since Friday, affected more than 270,000 people.

Tropical storm #Tembin has left at least 75 killed, 58 missing in the Philippines. Rising death toll feared as reports from remote affected villages trickle in, to know more hit https://t.co/mv5sHFJTld pic.twitter.com/pdAhuS2WSn — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) 23 декабря 2017 г.

Most of the Tembin's casualties were recorded in the provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur and on the Zamboanga Peninsula, the government report on storm casualties said

It’s the latest severe meteorological event to strike the Philippines, which is beaten by numerous storms each year, making the archipelago that lies within the Pacific typhoon belt one of the world’s most disaster-prone places.