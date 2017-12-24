Storm-Triggered Floods Kill 200 People in Philippines - Reports (VIDEO)

The storm also left dozens of people missing, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The largest number of casualties — 135 people — was registered in the Northern Mindanao region. Earlier reports said that the tropical storm, which lashed the Philippine second-largest island of Mindanao since Friday, affected more than 270,000 people.
Tropical storm #Tembin has left at least 75 killed, 58 missing in the Philippines. Rising death toll feared as reports from remote affected villages trickle in, to know more hit https://t.co/mv5sHFJTld pic.twitter.com/pdAhuS2WSn— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) 23 декабря 2017 г.
It’s the latest severe meteorological event to strike the Philippines, which is beaten by numerous storms each year, making the archipelago that lies within the Pacific typhoon belt one of the world’s most disaster-prone places.
More than 120 dead & 160 people are missing after a TS #Tembin in the #Mindanao caused flash floods & landslides pic.twitter.com/qto0KR0jTt— Joint Cyclone Center (@JointCyclone) 23 декабря 2017 г.
