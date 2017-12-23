Philippines' Storm Death Toll Climbs to 182 - Police

Saturday morning witnessed a tropical storm in the southern Philippines with a death toll that has climbed to 182, with 153 people reported missing, police said.

Mindanao, the second largest Philippine island, was hit by tropical Storm Tembin on Friday. The death toll has risen to 182, according to police.

It is heartbreaking that days before Christmas, the wrath of typhoon #VintaPH resulted in 156 deaths, 291 missing, & 86 injured individuals. Our Operations Center & chapters across Visayas & Mindanao are continuously monitoring & coordinating with LGUs for relief & rescue ops. pic.twitter.com/58fhvzGtX6 — Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) 23 декабря 2017 г.

One man was killed by a crocodile while securing his boat as the storm bore down on the western island of Palawan, police said.

As #VintaPH continues to take the lives of our kababayans, 133 alone in Mindanao, know that the Duterte Regime slashed the calamity fund by P21.5 billion for 2017 and P11 billion for 2018



Meanwhile, he increased his own *intelligence fund* from P500 million to P2.5 billion. pic.twitter.com/Pqf8rbwtCU — AltAsecMargauxUson (@AsecMargauxUson) 23 декабря 2017 г.

Tropical storms regularly strike the Philippines: an average of 20 major storms hit the nation annually, many of them deadly. Mindanao, however, home to some 20 million people, is rarely affected.

In 2013 super typhoon Haiyan killed over 7,000 people, and an estimated 200,000 families lost their homes.