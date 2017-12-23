Register
00:02 GMT +324 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey hold talks on Syrian peace at a hotel in Astana, Kazakhstan, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017

    Syrian Opposition to Present Lists of Prisoners - Head of Delegation

    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Syrian Peace Talks in Astana (173)
    0 20

    ASTANA (Sputnik) - The Syrian opposition will present detailed lists of prisoners as part of the reconciliation process, Syrian opposition delegation head in Astana Ahmad Toma told Sputnik on Saturday.

    After the end of the eighth round of the Astana reconciliation talks, the head of the Russian delegation, Alexander Lavrentyev, said that within next several weeks a working group of the ceasefire guarantor states — Russia, Iran, and Turkey — on prisoners exchange will start to work. He added that the work would require some time as parties to the Syrian conflict have concerns with exchanging lists of prisoners.

    "We were asked [to provide the lists] and we are now making efforts to submit the lists with data on all the prisoners, and places of their detention," Toma said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Russian, Kazakh Presidents Discuss Syria Reconciliation, Astana Talks - Kremlin
    He welcomed the creation of the working group on prisoners exchange adding that the Syrian government had informed the opposition about its intention to provide a list of prisoners.

    "That is not an awkward situation for us, yesterday we said during the meeting with UN representatives that in principle we had no objections to the arrival of [members of the] International Committee of the Red Cross in order to check our prisons. They will see a humane treatment," Toma said.

    He added that the results of the work on prisoners exchange may influence the opposition's decision whether it will take part in the National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi. 

    READ MORE: Putin: Syria's Disintegration Was Prevented, Civil War Almost Stopped.

    Following the end of the eighth round of peace talks on Syria, that was held on December 21-22 in Astana, the guarantor states announced the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi scheduled for January 29-30. A special preparatory meeting will be held on January 19-20.

    Russia has put forward an initiative to convene the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. Moscow has stressed many times that the Congress along with the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, is aimed at facilitating the peace process, but is not an alternative for it. 

    Topic:
    Syrian Peace Talks in Astana (173)

    Related:

    Syrian Opposition Favor Farouk Sharaa as Future Transitional Government Head
    Moscow Will Support Riyadh's Efforts To Unite Syrian Opposition - Lavrov
    No US-Daesh Clashes in Syria Can Prove Their Coordination - Syrian Opposition
    Pentagon Denies Shipping Arms to Syrian Opposition Via US Bases in Germany
    Tags:
    Astana talks, prisoners, list, Syrian opposition, Alexander Lavrentyev, Syria, Astana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holidays Are Coming! The Christmas Lights of Moscow
    The Holidays Are Coming! Moscow's Christmas Lights
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok