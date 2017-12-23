Moscow Urges Int'l Community to Move From Pressure Against DPRK to Negotiations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The international community should move from imposing sanctions on North Korea toward negotiations with Pyongyang, as the restrictions would not solve the problem, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, commenting on the recent UN Security Council resolution.

"Isolation and pressure should give way to dialogue and negotiations," the statement read.

"It's time to move not only to the implementation of sanctions but also to the provisions, which call for peaceful political, diplomatic settlement of the situation via dialogue and negotiations. It is evident that out of date algorithms, which were not effective in solving Korean nuclear problem, do not have results," the ministry added.

The ministry also called on the interested parties to show restraint and refrain from provocations.

"We have to stress again that Washington's emphasis on large-scale international restrictions that are damaging the search for sustainable political and diplomatic solutions will contribute neither to the solution of problems accumulated in the region nor to normalization of the situation," the statement read further.

In late November, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-15, which, according to the authorities of the country, could reach any point in the US. The missile flew about 950 kilometers and fell in the exclusive economic zone of Japan to the west of Hokkaido.