China Calls for Restraint Following Adoption of UNSC Resolution on North Korea

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Following the adoption of the UN Security Council's (UNSC) resolution on North Korea, China has called on all the parties concerned to show restraint and undertake joint efforts in order to de-escalate tensions on the peninsula, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement on Saturday.

On Friday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on tightening sanctions against North Korea over its ballistic missile launch conducted on November 29.

"The Chinese side calls on the relevant countries to exercise restraint and make positive efforts to de-escalate the tensions on the Peninsula and properly settle the Korean Peninsula issue," the statement said.

The spokeswoman also called for the full compliance with all relevant UN resolutions in order to find a peaceful solution to the Korean crisis. She also reaffirmed China's commitment to the so-called double-freeze plan.

China and Russia, North Korea’s main trading partners, voted in favour of the resolution.



"We also hope that all relevant parties can give positive consideration to the 'suspension for suspension' initiative and 'dual track approach' proposed by China, work with China to stay committed to promoting dialogue and consultation and strive for the advancement of the denuclearization of the Peninsula and the realization of peace and stability on the Peninsula," the statement added.

The situation on the Korean peninsula has escalated since the beginning of the year over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile tests conducted in violation of the UN Security Council's resolution. In June, China proposed a so-called double-freeze plan, which was supported by Russia, providing for the cessation of North Korea's nuclear activity in exchange for halting the US-South Korean joint military drills. North Korea has yet to issue a response to the proposal.