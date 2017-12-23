Tropical Storm in Philippines Leaves Nearly 90 People Dead, Dozens Missing

The disaster occurred on the main southern island of Mindanao late on Friday.
"We are still trying to confirm reports of a farming village buried by a mudslide," said Ryan Cabus, an official in Tubod town, as quoted by Reuters.
According to the official, rescue efforts are complicated due to power and communication lines having been cut.
READ MORE: Three Reportedly Dead as Ferry Carrying 251 Capsizes Off Philippines
Latest Satellite image of Central & Southern Philippines showing TS VINTA/TEMBIN close to Mindanao @weatherchannel @PanahonNgayonPH @PanahonTV @PanahonNgayon @accuweather @gmanews @ABSCBNNews @tvpatrolsm @IMReadyPH @philcoastguard @perfecttornado @khyatt25 @DanNewsBuff pic.twitter.com/k5XzNzNyQz— Richard OHanlon (@RichardOHanlon4) December 21, 2017
Tropical storms regularly strike the Philippines. In 2013 as a result of super typhoon Haiyan over 7,000 people were killed, whereas 200,000 families lost their houses.
All comments
Show new comments (0)