Tropical Storm in Philippines Leaves Nearly 90 People Dead, Dozens Missing

A tropical storm in the south of Philippines, which triggered landslides and flooding, has killed nearly 90 people, while the search for dozens of others is still underway, police and disaster officials report on Saturday.

The disaster occurred on the main southern island of Mindanao late on Friday.

"We are still trying to confirm reports of a farming village buried by a mudslide," said Ryan Cabus, an official in Tubod town, as quoted by Reuters.

According to the official, rescue efforts are complicated due to power and communication lines having been cut.

Emergency workers, volunteers and soldiers have been sent to the area hit by mudslides and heavy flooding to look for survivors.

Tropical storms regularly strike the Philippines. In 2013 as a result of super typhoon Haiyan over 7,000 people were killed, whereas 200,000 families lost their houses.