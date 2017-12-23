Japan Launches H-IIA Carrier Rocket With 2 Satellites (PHOTO, VIDEO)

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Japan has successfully launched on Saturday H-IIA carrier rocket with two research satellites on board, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said in a statement.

"Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and JAXA successfully launched H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 37 (H-IIA F37) (with upgraded function) which encapsulates the Global Changing Observation Mission — Climate "SHIKISAI" (GCOM-C) and the Super Low Altitude Test Satellite "TSUBAME" (SLATS)… from the JAXA Tanegashima Space Center," the statement read.

​According to the statement, the launch and flight, as well as the separation of satellites proceeded successfully.

ARTICLE: Japanese H-IIA rocket tasked with GCOM-C mission — https://t.co/7LdMr6DOI1



​The GCOM-C satellite is expected to collect samples of microscopic dust in the atmosphere and clouds. It will also study how the plants absorb carbon dioxide and the way in which it affects the presence of this gas in the atmosphere. With the launch of SLTAS, the researchers seek to test the stability of its work on the altitude of 200-300 kilometers (124-186 miles).