Register
18:30 GMT +323 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.

    US Military Issues Alert After North Korean Propaganda Leaflets Found on Bases

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    3615

    US Forces Korea issued an alert Thursday calling on service members to "be aware" of North Korean propaganda after a "significant number" of leaflets were found on several US military bases in South Korea.

    According to Stars & Stripes, propaganda flyers were discovered after a North Korean soldier defected to South Korea through the heavily fortified demilitarized zone, the border that divides the two Koreas.

    US Forces Korea issues alert on North Korean propaganda leaflets
    © Screenshot/US Forces Korea
    US Forces Korea issues alert on North Korean propaganda leaflets

    "Given the number of foreign nationals with access to our military installations via employment, sponsorship, and partnership programs, the potential for insider threats is always a reality," the alert, which was posted to the US Forces Korea's Facebook page, reads. "It is essential for our personnel to report all propaganda and suspicious individuals to the appropriate authorities to help mitigate potential threats."

    "Personnel distributing these items seek to disrupt our operations and degrade our readiness to FIGHT TONIGHT!" it added.

    In this image made from video of a news bulletin aired by North Korea's KRT on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, leader Kim Jong Un visits the Chemical Material Institute of Academy of Defense Science at an undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korea's state media released photos that appear to show concept diagrams of the missiles hanging on a wall behind leader Kim Jong Un, one showing a diagram for a missile called Pukguksong-3. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo.
    © AP Photo/ KCNA
    The March to War: US and South Korea Practice Destroying North Korean WMDs

    Also included in the alert is a list of dos and don'ts, which range from informing superiors if any propaganda flyers are found to steering clear of posting propaganda messages on social media and making copies or inserting "unknown CDs" that might contain viruses into computers.

    The number to a "Threat Awareness and Reporting Program" hotline was tossed in for good measure.

    It was unclear if flyers indeed came from North Korea. In October residents in Seoul discovered propaganda posters which depicted US President Donald Trump being decapitated and the US Capitol building being blown to bits.

    Related:

    Pyongyang: North Korea Presents ‘Substantial Nuclear Threat’ to US
    Seoul Not Ready for Outcomes of Possible US Attack on North Korea - Analysts
    Japan Approves Record Defense Budget Amid Fears of North Korean Nuclear Threat
    US Reportedly Planning to Attack North Korea to Stop its Nuclear Program
    US Anti-Russia Hysteria Hinders Cooperation on North Korea, INF Treaty
    Tags:
    posters, propaganda, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 16-22)
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok