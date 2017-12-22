US Military Issues Alert After North Korean Propaganda Leaflets Found on Bases

US Forces Korea issued an alert Thursday calling on service members to "be aware" of North Korean propaganda after a "significant number" of leaflets were found on several US military bases in South Korea.

According to Stars & Stripes, propaganda flyers were discovered after a North Korean soldier defected to South Korea through the heavily fortified demilitarized zone, the border that divides the two Koreas.

© Screenshot/US Forces Korea US Forces Korea issues alert on North Korean propaganda leaflets

"Given the number of foreign nationals with access to our military installations via employment, sponsorship, and partnership programs, the potential for insider threats is always a reality," the alert, which was posted to the US Forces Korea's Facebook page, reads. "It is essential for our personnel to report all propaganda and suspicious individuals to the appropriate authorities to help mitigate potential threats."

"Personnel distributing these items seek to disrupt our operations and degrade our readiness to FIGHT TONIGHT!" it added.

Also included in the alert is a list of dos and don'ts, which range from informing superiors if any propaganda flyers are found to steering clear of posting propaganda messages on social media and making copies or inserting "unknown CDs" that might contain viruses into computers.

The number to a "Threat Awareness and Reporting Program" hotline was tossed in for good measure.

It was unclear if flyers indeed came from North Korea. In October residents in Seoul discovered propaganda posters which depicted US President Donald Trump being decapitated and the US Capitol building being blown to bits.