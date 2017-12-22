Register
18:32 GMT +323 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test was successfully launched, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017

    Pyongyang: North Korea Presents ‘Substantial Nuclear Threat’ to US

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    4291

    North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un warned that his country’s military poses a “substantial nuclear threat” to the US, according to comments published by state media December 21.

    "Nobody can deny the entity of the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea], which rapidly emerged as a strategic state capable of posing a substantial nuclear threat to the US," Kim said during opening remarks at the fifth Conference of Cell Chairpersons of the Worker's Party of Korea.

    JGSDF soldiers from the 22nd Infantry Regiment
    © Wikipedia/ US Army
    Japan Approves Record Defense Budget Amid Fears of North Korean Nuclear Threat

    "The rapid development of the DPRK's nuclear force is now exerting [a] big influence on the world political structure and strategic environment," Kim, who also holds the title of WPK chair, continued.

    Indeed, South Korea, Japan and the US are all poised to increase military spending in 2018, and the North Korean threat is almost always present in defense ministers' justification for more spending on programs such as missile defense.

    ​"North Korea seeks the capability to kill millions of Americans with nuclear weapons," the US administration said in a new national security strategy report.

    For its part, Beijing has urged all parties to ease tensions, but with relatively little success.

    A journalist writes a material as she watches a live telecast of the U.S. presidential election standing at portraits of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Union Jack pub in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    US Anti-Russia Hysteria Hinders Cooperation on North Korea, INF Treaty

    "Resorting to the Cold War mentality — to endlessly exert pressure or create confrontation — will not help to reduce tension on the Korean Peninsula or maintain regional stability and security," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told Sputnik News Friday.

    Since the beginning of the year, North Korea has conducted a series of missile tests. On November 28, Pyongyang tested its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) yet, capable of reaching the US mainland. In December, in response to the DPRK's missile tests, South Korea and the United States launched large-scale military exercises. The UN has imposed sanctions against the DPRK several times already and is passed a new round of sanctions Friday, but Pyongyang has shown no signs of curbing its nuclear weapons program.

    Related:

    North Korean Media Claim Kim Jong-un Can Control Weather As He Ascends Mountain
    Feisty Twitter Users Troll 'Old' Trump After 'Short and Fat' Kim Jong-un Tweet
    UNfriendly: North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Shuns UN Visitor
    Reports: Kim Jong-un Secretly Visits Border Troops to Check Readiness
    Trump 'Sinks to Same Level as Kim Jong-un' With Reckless 'Fire and Fury' Threat
    Tags:
    ICBM, missile, nuclear threat, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 16-22)
    You Again?
    You Again?
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok