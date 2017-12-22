India’s Homegrown Anti-Aircraft QRSAM Enters Final Trials

In the last five months, Indian defense scientists have conducted a series of tests of the quick reaction surface to air missile (QRSAM) meant to be deployed along the border with Pakistan. The developers are soon expected to start series production of the missile system.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's state-owned Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has tested the indigenously designed quick-reaction surface-to-air missile (QRSAM) system from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur on the country's east coast

The system that uses a solid-fuel propellant and has a stated strike range of 25-30 kilometer was launched from a truck-mounted canister. The system is capable of surveillance, target acquisition, and tracking while on the move.

© AP Photo/ Mahesh Kumar A India Test-Fires Quick Reaction Surface-To-Air Missile

Defense sources told Sputnik that the firing was conducted with the indigenously developed RF seeker. The system is being developed for the Indian Army in collaboration with public sector companies Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited.

Earlier this year, Indian defense ministry had scrapped a global tender for missile systems to replace its Soviet-era OSA-AK (SA-8) and SA-6 units. The Indian army had conducted field trials of the different missile systems from Russia’s Rosoboronexport, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems of Israel and Swedish SAAB but eventually favored the indigenous QRSAM. The Indian armed forces are expected to induct the missile systems worth $4 billion in a phased manner over the next few years.