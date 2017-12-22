As You Wish! South Korean Man Stages Robbery to Get to Prison (VIDEO)

Armed with a brick, this poor thief didn’t steal a penny from the shop he broke into. The only reason he decided to commit the crime was to go to jail.

A 51-year-old man was caught red-handed as he attempted a "robbery" in a small grocery store in the eastern city of Gwangju, South Korea, local media reported. He threatened employees and used a brick to break the window of the main counter. The attack, captured on video by a CCTV camera, was shared by Gwangju Dongbu Police Station.

The man then tried to steal cash from a cash register but didn't manage to open it. Five minutes after receiving the complaint from a witness, who was at a nearby convenience store, six police officers arrived at the scene and seized the unsuccessful thief.

It turns out that the man was recently expelled from hospital after a spell of heavy drinking, and simply had no place to rest his head. So he decided to commit "the crime of desperation" to go to jail. The police most likely will now fulfill his wish.