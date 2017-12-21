Register
    Police officers stand guard as members of the public stand behind police tape after the arrest of the driver of a vehicle that ploughed into pedestrians at a crowded intersection near the Flinders Street train station in central Melbourne, Australia December 21, 2017

    Car Rams Into Crowd in Melbourne, at Least 19 Injured

    © REUTERS/ Sonali Paul
    According to Victoria state police, the driver of a car that "collided with a number of pedestrians" in downtown Melbourne, Australia has been arrested.

    At least 19 people were injured on Thursday when a car plowed into a group of pedestrians in the center of Melbourne, Australia, the Victoria ambulance service tweeted.

    "We could hear this noise, as we looked left, we saw this white car, it just mowed everybody down," a witness, Sue, told Melbourne radio station 3AW.

    According to Sky News, the victims included a preschool-aged child. The car did not stop at an intersection and ignored a red light, knocking down several people.​

    ​"The police officers are at the scene on Flinders Street… where the car knocked down several pedestrians. The police detained the driver of the car," the state police reported on their official website.

    Emergency cars are seen on the street following the incident outside Flinders St station in Melbourne, Australia, December 21, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media
    © REUTERS/ Malcolm Sheridan
    Emergency cars are seen on the street following the incident outside Flinders St station in Melbourne, Australia, December 21, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media

    Law enforcements asked eyewitnesses to help in the investigation by sending photos and videos of the incident.

