North Korean Soldier Defects to South Across DMZ

Yonhap has reported for the second time in as many months, a North Korean soldier has defected to the South across the heavily guarded border that divides the two Koreas, the demilitarized zone (DMZ).

The previous month's defector, 24-year-old Oh Chong-song, was the first person to defect by crossing the DMZ since 2007. He was shot five times in the attempt by his former comrades.

On average, about 1,500 North Koreans defect to the South annually. However, the DMZ is so heavily guarded that most instead must take a more circuitous route: fleeing across North Korea's northern border with China and then heading for sympathetic countries like Mongolia or Thailand that will "deport" them to South Korea.

