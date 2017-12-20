Register
20 December 2017
    Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton

    National Securitization Australia: Canberra to Boost Domestic Spying Capacity

    © AFP 2017/ SONNY TUMBELAKA
    The South-Pacific nation, with some of the toughest anti-terror legislation in the world, is set to increase the power of its spy agencies still further.

    Australia's newly inaugurated Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton announced plans December 20 to significantly ramp up domestic cyber-surveillance and counter-espionage activities in the Pacific nation.

    Speaking after his swearing in, the new minister claimed the country's counter espionage capabilities had been undermined by the War on Terror, and the activities of the Australian Signals Directorate, which currently cooperates with the military in gathering foreign intelligence, will increasingly turn its attention to domestic surveillance.

    Fears over foreign meddling in Australia were recently fanned by the scandal surrounding Labor MP Sam Dastyari who allegedly received financial assistance from a Chinese businessman who he also advised on how to avoid surveillance by the Australian Government. The Chinese government has vigorously denied claims that it has sought to influence Australian domestic politics.

    The so-called "super-ministry" for Home Affairs was formed throughout 2017 by Liberal Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, merging the former portfolios of Immigration, Border Protection, Law Enforcement and Domestic Security and is directly modeled on the UK Home Office.

    Australia's Parliament House in Canberra
    © AFP 2017/ TORSTEN BLACKWOOD
    In FARA's Footsteps: Australian Gov't Set to Introduce New Laws on Spies, Foreign Interference

    While seldom compared to other Western democracies like the UK and US, Australia has since 9/11 enacted some of the most expansive and intrusive surveillance regimes in the developed world. These measures include the legalization of spying on the entire Australian internet with a single warrant, introduced in 2014. Stringent laws on publicizing classified information also threaten whistleblowers and journalists with decade-long jail-terms.

    Since 1965 Australia has hosted the American National Security Agency's Pine Gap facility near Alice Springs, allowing it to intercept electronic communications from across half of the planet's surface. The base has been of such importance to the US that, according to Australian journalist John Pilger, Labor Prime Minister Gough Whitlam's removal from power in 1975 was engineered over fears the Australian leader might close the facility.    

    Related:

    'Hysterical, Racist Paranoia': China Denies Political Interference in Australia
    Australia Vows to Counter China's Alleged Meddling
    Australia to Battle 'Foreign Meddling,' Expand Treason, Espionage Definitions
    Australia's Offshore Processing Centers 'Inhumane' - UN Rights Office
    • Сomment

