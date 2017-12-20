Register
05:30 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    USS Nimitz (CVN-68), a US Navy aircraft carrier

    US Has No Plans to Halt Joint Drills Near Korean Peninsula Ahead of Olympics

    © Photo: public domain
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    102

    On December 12, the Financial Times reported that Seoul has asked Washington to delay joint military exercises until after the 2018 Winter Olympics in the South Korean city of Pyeongchang to avoid potential provocations from North Korea during the Games.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The White House has not refused to hold talks with North Korea, however, Washington has observed that Pyongyang is not willing to talk, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said during a joint press conference with his Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland.

    Rex Tillerson emphasized that until North Korea does come to that conclusion, the pressure campaign on the country will only intensify.

    "The White House position on talks, they have not rejected diplomatic talks. What the White House has merely observed is North Korea has not exhibited a willingness to talk," Tillerson said. "I think the White House position is quite clear. The White House supports diplomatic talks. The observation [that] is being made, and I would agree with the observation, is we are waiting on North Korea to come to that conclusion."

    Rex Tillerson also said that the United States was not planning to pause its joint military drills near the Korean Peninsula ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games.

    "I am unaware of any plans to halt our long-standing and scheduled and regular military exercises with our partners in South Korea, the Republic of Korea, or with our partners in Japan," Tillerson said, when asked whether the United States is considering halting joint military exercises in the lead up to the Olympics.

    The White House in Washington, D.C.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    They Did It: White House Officially Accuses North Korea of #WannaCry
    Tillerson said that these exercises have been carried out on a scheduled basis for many years.

    “We announce them in advance. There is nothing surprising about them. I am not aware of any plans to change what is scheduled," he added.

    Meantime, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters during a joint press conference that the United States and Canada will co-host a ministerial meeting in Vancouver to discuss countering North Korea’s nuclear threat.

    "The secretary of state and I have agreed that on January 16 Canada and the United States will co-host in Vancouver a meeting of foreign ministers from around the world in a demonstration of international solidarity against North Korea’s dangerous and illegal actions," Freeland said on Tuesday.

    Tillerson added that at the ministerial meeting in Vancouver, leaders will discuss how to improve the effectiveness of the ongoing pressure campaign on North Korea and how to prepare for the possibility of returning to the negotiation table with Pyongyang.

    Last week, In a speech at the 2017 Atlantic Council-Korea Foundation Forum, Rex Tillerson said the United States may be ready to hold a first meeting with North Korea without any preconditions.

    U.S. President Donald Trump, center right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, center left, talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Jorge Silva/Pool Photo
    Trump Says Would Like to Have Russia's Help With North Korea
    However, the White House issued a statement saying US President Donald Trump’s views on North Korea have not changed and Pyongyang is acting in an unsafe way not only toward South Korea and Japan, but toward the entire world.

    On Friday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council that Moscow is calling on the United States to refrain from new military drills and urging Pyongyang to end its missile test in order to deescalate the situation.

    Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated this year as North Korea continues to conduct nuclear and ballistic missile tests in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. In response, UN Security Council imposed the toughest sanctions on North Korea, targeting the country’s various industries. The United States and its allies have conducted massive military exercises in South Korea and in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula, deploying in the region at least two aircraft carrier strike groups.

    Related:

    North Korea the Scapegoat, China the Real Target of US Navy Buildup in Pacific
    North Korea Rejects US Proposal to Discuss Nuclear Program - State Media
    It's Not About North Korea: Guam Releases All-Hazards Preparedness VIDEOs
    They Did It: White House Officially Accuses North Korea of #WannaCry
    South Korean Intel: North Korea’s Top Military Official Presumed Executed
    Tags:
    sanctions, missile tests, escalation, threat, nuclear, negotiations, tensions, Olympics, drills, diplomacy, politics, Chrystia Freeland, Rex Tillerson, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok