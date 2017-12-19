Indian Troops Gun Down Two Militants, One Civilian in Anti Insurgency Operation

The separatist leaders of Jammu and Kashmir have called for a complete shutdown on Wednesday to protest the killing of the civilians. Forty civilians have been killed during protests against security forces in the state since the beginning of 2017.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In yet another bloody clash between civilians and the military on the Indian side of Kashmir, one woman has died and several other people have been injured in the Shopian district. According to local reports, Tuesday's protest by locals was triggered after the killing of two alleged terrorists by the security forces who were alerted by the intelligence agencies about their presence in the area.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, two terrorists were trying to escape with the help of some locals, but security forces opened fire on them during which the terrorist duo along with a civilian was killed.

SRINAGAR December 19: Expressing deep shock and grief over the killing of lady namely Beauty Jan wife of Manzoor Ahmad, in Batmurran village of Shopian district of south Kashmir, yesterday, senior CPI(M) leader M Y TARIGAMI pic.twitter.com/laOJSlQjhk — MANZOOR DAR (@MANZOOR54717715) December 19, 2017​

This prompted the locals to organize violent protests. The security forces had to fire shotgun pellets and tear gas shells to contain the violent mob during the course of which at least a dozen civilians and a minor sustained serious injuries.

Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed a rise in civilian casualties this year. According to an official estimate, at least 40 civilians were killed and 321 were seriously injured in clashes with the security forces. Last year, 15 civilians were killed and 285 were injured in similar events. Meanwhile, 2017 has been the deadliest year for terrorists as well with security forces eliminating 209 terrorists since the beginning of the year.

Earlier, the Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat had warned civilian protesters of "tough action" if they created trouble during counterinsurgency operations.