'Smells Like Team Spirit': Women Slap Each Other to Keep Their Jobs (VIDEO)

A Chinese beauty and skin care company’s end-of-year gala has highlighted the importance of teambuilding in an extremely bizarre manner.

The weird footage, which went viral in China, has emerged on the web, showing female employees of the Nanchang Jinhuayuan Meiye company slapping each other. It turned out that their boss has reportedly forced them to do so, as a punishment for underperforming throughout the year. Women had to kneel on stage and smack each other across the face in order to save their jobs.

Commenting on the video and accusations of "employee abuse," a company spokesman said that it happened only once and "it was a show of team spirit," as cited by Mirror media outlet.

It is yet unclear whether the police will open an investigation.