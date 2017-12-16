Register
20:01 GMT +316 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    (File) The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) launches a Standard Missile (SM) 6 during a live-fire test of the ship's aegis weapons system

    Japan Eyes Record-High Defense Budget for Fiscal Year 2018 - Reports

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Naval Surface Warriors / 140619-N-ZZ999-901
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110

    Amid tempers flaring on the Korean Peninsula, Japan is mulling an increase in its defense expenditures in order to cover costs of implementing the Aegis Ashore US missile interceptor system, media report.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) — The Japanese Defense Ministry is planning to request a record-high defense budget of 5.19 trillion yen ($46.1 billion) for the next fiscal year, commencing on April 1, 2018, the Nikkei newspaper reported Saturday.

    READ MORE: Japan, South Korea, US ‘Raise Combat Skills' With Air Drill By Korean Peninsula

    The defense expenditure will be included in the country’s fiscal budget, which may hit an all-time high of 97.7 trillion yen ($867 billion), according to the media.

    People walk in front of a monitor showing news of North Korea's fresh threat in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai
    Japan Threatens Sanctions, North Korea Threatens Nuclear Annihilation
    The Japanese government seeks to strengthen the missile interception system through the deployment of land-based US missile defense systems Aegis Ashore, the purchase of Norway’s Joint Strike Missile (JSM) anti-ship cruise missiles, as well as the research of the possibility of equipping fighter aircraft with US Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER) with a range of over 575 miles, the daily added.

    The initial draft defense budget for the fiscal year 2018 was released by the Japanese Defense Ministry in late August. The document stipulated the purchase of six F-35A fighter jets, four V-22 Osprey tiltrotor military aircraft, as well as the construction of two advanced and compact patrol ships and a new submarine.

    READ MORE: North Korea Says Carried Out Successful Hydrogen Bomb Test — Reports

    The Japanese Defense Ministry is also set to spend funds on developing the next-generation radar system, which would be capable of detecting advanced stealth fighters, and purchase advanced missiles for anti-missile systems, including SM-3 Block IIA and Patriot PAC-3 MSE (Missile Segment Enhancement) interceptors.

    (File) U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, center, shakes hands with South Korea's Minister of Defense Han Minkoo, left, and Japan's Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada, right, ahead of a trilateral meeting at the 2017 International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, on Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Singapore
    © AP Photo/ Joseph Nair
    Mess Among Friends: Seoul Warns Japan Against Using N Korea for Military Expansion
    Japan is protected by destroyers equipped with US Aegis missile defense systems as well as surface-to-air PAC-3.

    In ensuring the safety of its nation, Japan relies on the US, as after World War II the renunciation of military forces and warfare became enshrined in the Japanese Constitution.

    In recent years, Japan has been harboring a goal of amending its pacifist Constitution, with its Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announcing a plan to revise the charter by 2020.

    Japan's anxiety is prompted by the provocative actions of North Korea, which has recently launched its most advanced ballistic missile, a rocket which, according to Pyongyang's military, is able to reach the territory of the US.

    In September, North Korea announced it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on the warhead of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

    Tags:
    US missile defense systems, record high, military budget, spending, defense, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Oriental Beauty: Highlights of Miss Asia Russia Pageant
    Oriental Beauty: Highlights of Miss Asia Russia Pageant
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok