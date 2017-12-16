Register
15:28 GMT +316 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Surveillance

    Seoul Accuses N Korean Hackers of Stealing South Korean Cybercash

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110

    South Korea’s spy agency says it suspects North Korean hackers staged several large-scale cyberattacks against cryptocurrency exchanges in the South, seeking to alleviate Bitcoin and other digital currencies to bypass the international sanctions against Pyongyang.

    Kristian Rouz – South Korea’s counter-intelligence agency says Pyongyang had a hand in several cyberattacks against Bitcoin exchanges in Seoul. The attacks happened earlier this year, and resulted in the hackers obtaining cryptocurrency to the value of almost $7 mln at the time.

    According to the South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS), North Korean hackers breached user databases of Bitthumb – the nation’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – back in June. The hackers reportedly accessed personal information of up to 36,000 Bitthumb users.

    The NIS also said North Korean hackers penetrated another cryptocurrency exchange, Coinis, in September.

    READ MORE: Cryptocurrency for Terror: US Woman Accused of Using Bitcoin to Fund Daesh

    The hackers then used the compromised information in order to move Bitcoin and other digital currencies from user accounts. The money has allegedly been used to finance North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and boost the country’s armaments production.

    Bitcoin
    CC0
    Cryptocurrency for Terror: US Woman Accused of Using Bitcoin to Fund Daesh
    The NIS says hackers used the same code as that used by Lazarus back in 2014, when North Korean hackers compromised the computer systems of Sony.

    This year’s cyberattacks also included the theft of Bitcoin and other digital currencies from the accounts of exchange Yapizon (now re-branded as Youbit).

    Besides moving substantial sums of digital currencies out of the country, the hackers also requested a $5.5-million ransom from Bitthumb – in exchange for deleting the compromised personal information of its users.

    Additionally, in October, hackers targeted another 10 cryptocurrency exchanges, by sending out e-mails containing malware. These attacks were prevented at an early stage by the Korean Internet Security Agency (KISA).

    READ MORE: Bitcoin Futures Skyrocket as Cryptocurrency Hits First Major Exchange

    The malware used in these attacks is also the same as the viruses used in the 2014 and 2016 security breaches of the Bangladeshi central bank. The NIS also reported emails used in the October attacks are registered on North Korea’s Internet domain. The stolen cryptocurrency has since significantly increased in value, and is now worth $83 mln.

    The evidence collected by the NIS will be passed to the prosecution, which will determine the further path of the investigation. The Bitthumb hack is being probed by the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, whilst the thwarted October attacks are investigated by local law enforcement.

    North Korea has reportedly intensified its cyber activities in response to the mounting international sanctions aimed at containing its nuclear ambitions. Earlier this year, cybercriminals attacked the British National Health Service (NHS), disrupting its work for almost a day. MI-6 suspects North Korea is involved with that case.

    Related:

    Bitcoin Futures Skyrocket as Cryptocurrency Hits First Major Exchange
    Cryptocurrencies May Become Global, but are Unlikely to Replace the US Dollar
    'Re-Purposing the Blockchain Concept': New Cryptocurrency to Tackle Fake News
    Cryptocurrencies Replace Black Money in India’s Real Estate Sector
    Tags:
    cryptocurrencies, cyberattacks, hackers, Bitcoin, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok