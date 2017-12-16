Moscow Concerned by Pressure West Exerting on N Korea - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said that the US plans to strengthen sanctions against Pyongyang will not bear fruit, adding that it is vital to stop trading threats for all the parties to the ongoing conflict and engage in dialogue.

Russia is worried about the Western approach to the North Korean crisis that is overwhelhmed by the "policy of pressure," Ryabkov said, adding that it is regrettable that Washington and Pyongyang keep putting forward preconditions delaying the start of a dialogue. He added that the military activities by the both sides hamper the peace process.

"The situations when the logic of practical measures in the military area, let it be nuclear or missile tests carried out by North Korea or drills conducted by the United States and its allies, lead to the same result — the political process is not moving forward, the circumstances are getting worse, the situation is forced into a deadlock with the risk of uncontrolled escalation," Ryabkov said.

The statement comes after on Friday US State Secretary claimed following the UN Security Council meeting that Washington won't accept any preconditionsfor talks with Pyongyang, including a "freeze-for-freeze" agreement that stipulates the halt in military actions by the conflicting sides. He also said that the US will keep applying pressure on the DPRK to force it follow an "alternative course."

"We do not accept any relaxing of the sanctions regime as a precondition of talks," Tillerson stated days after he suggested Washington could hold talks with Pyongyang without precoditions.

Commenting on the ways to reduce tensions, Ryabkov said that only readiness to talks, "mutual restraint" could help make "remedy the situation from very dangerous state."

The tensions over Noerth Korean peninsula are simmering as the US and its allies are conducting naval drills while Pyongyang keeps conducting nuclear and missile tests.