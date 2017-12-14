Female Afghan Army Officers to Learn Warfare Tactics in India

New Delhi (Sputnik) — At first, a group of women officers of the Afghan National Army is undergoing warfare training at India's Officers Training Academy. The women officers have been selected from different provinces and represent all the major ethnicities of Afghanistan.
As many as twenty women officers from Afghanistan Army have arrived at the Officers' Training Academy in Chennai for a training program.https://t.co/wUhyE7776T— Zee News (@ZeeNews) 14 декабря 2017 г.
The academy is situated in Chennai, the capital city of the southern state of Tamil Nadu, is imparting training on weapons handling and firing, communications skills, warfare tactics, administration and logistics to the women officers. The use of hand grenades, assault rifles including the AK-47, live firing and evaluation is also part of their training module that will conclude on December 24. The 20-day crash course is reported to be a pilot for a full training scheme being planned for next year.
"Yes, I (will) definitely give a big yes…we should be given a fair opportunity in combat…all of us feel we could be in the forefront," Major Sanjana JR was quoted as saying by the PTI.
The Indian women officers who are coordinating the training for their Afghani counterparts say they favor women in combat roles.
