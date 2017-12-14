US Citizen Wanted in Armenia on Charges of Plotting Terrorism - Security Service

Armenia's National Security Service has uncovered a terrorist plot involving a US national and issued a warrant for his arrest. A search for the suspect's accomplices is also underway.

YEREVAN (Sputnik) — Armenia's National Security Service (NSS) has reported that a US citizen is wanted in Armenia in connection with organizing acts of terror.

"As a result of investigative and manhunt activities carried out by Armenia's National Security Service, it became clear that a US citizen, an Armenian by nationality, R.K., in September 2017 registered a fake profile in the Facebook social network… publishing materials on the establishment of the group 'Fighters in the Name of Justice', its tactics, discipline, security rules and the secrecy of its members," the service said in a statement.

It said the aforementioned Facebook page was used to make direct calls for violence against Armenian law enforcement personnel and other officials, and for creating an atmosphere of intimidation by organizing explosions and arson attacks.

READ MORE: Knife-Wielding Man Attacks Kindergarten Staff in Armenia's Armavir

© AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul Armed Men Kidnap US Citizen in Afghanistan’s Capital of Kabul

A court ruled that the suspect should be arrested as a preventive measure, and he was put on a wanted list.

Since the accused is a US citizen and lives there, the Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office transferred the collected data to the appropriate US authorities to prevent him from carrying out his alleged plot, according to the service.

The units of Armenia's National Security Service have joined in trying to identify the suspect’s accomplices in the country.