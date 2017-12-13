Indian Temple Festival Turns Into Nightmare as Elephants Run Amok

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A temple festival in the southern Indian state of Kerala turned into a horrendous experience for revelers when the elephants that were paraded as part of the festival went on a rampage hurting people.
Kerala is known for its elephant population and its temple are festivals adorned by the jumbo parades. The most majestic of all such festivals is the Guruvayur temple festival during which this incident occurred.
The camera phone footage of the elephants on the rampage has gone viral on social media.
