Indian Temple Festival Turns Into Nightmare as Elephants Run Amok

One person was killed 12 others were seriously injured when the elephants that were part of a customary parade went on a rampage attacking people.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A temple festival in the southern Indian state of Kerala turned into a horrendous experience for revelers when the elephants that were paraded as part of the festival went on a rampage hurting people.

According to the local media, three elephants turned unruly during ‘Kazhcha Sheeveli' — a ritual procession and one of the elephants attacked its mahout. The mahout has been identified as Peringaode Subhash who suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Many devotees suffered serious injuries as the crowd ran in panic.

Kerala is known for its elephant population and its temple are festivals adorned by the jumbo parades. The most majestic of all such festivals is the Guruvayur temple festival during which this incident occurred.

The camera phone footage of the elephants on the rampage has gone viral on social media.