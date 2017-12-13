Register
19:18 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga shows a picture of a window that fell from a U.S. helicopter onto a school sports field in front of the Futenma Daini Elementary School in Ginowan, Okinawa prefecture, Japan

    Fall of US Military Copter Part on Okinawa School Injures a Child – Reports

    © REUTERS/ KYODO
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    This incident is the latest of many which have compelled the people of Okinawa to demand that the Futenma US military base be relocated from the island to elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region.

    An elementary school student in the southern Japanese city of Ginowan was slightly injured after part of a US military helicopter fell on him, according to the Japanese news network NHK, which reported that the incident took place shortly after 10AM on Wednesday.

    30 students were taking part in a gym class in the area when the one-meter part, which looked like the US military helicopter's window, fell into the school sport grounds located near the US military base Futenma in Okinawa prefecture.

    NHK cited eyewitnesses as saying that "a US military helicopter was flying over the school at the time." American military officials in turn claimed that it was allegedly the US heavy transport helicopter CH-53.

    Right now, Okinawa authorities and police are looking into the details of the incident, which came just a few days after a piece of a US military aircraft reportedly fell out of the sky and landed in the middle of Ginowan City.

    Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion
    CC BY 2.0 / Paul VanDerWerf / Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion
    Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion

    The piece looked like a transparent plastic container with a dark red label reading: "Flight," "US," "remove" and "use to reset" printed in English, NHK reported late last week.

    READ MORE: Okinawa Crash: Grim Reminder of US Military Presence for Frustrated Locals

    Earlier in December, it was reported that Yokota Air Base personnel in Japan discovered that a US C-130J Hercules military cargo plane was missing one of the parts to its aerial flare.

    The US maintains about 50,000 military personnel across Japan, with half of those based on Okinawa. Locals have repeatedly demanded that Washington should consider relocating the Futenma base from Okinawa to elsewhere in the Asia Pacific Region.

    Tags:
    authorities, incident, school, helicopter, police, CH-53, Japan, Okinawa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymim Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Lighting the Fuse
    Lighting the Fuse
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok