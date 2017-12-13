Philippine Lawmakers Approve One Year Extension of Mindanao Martial Law

After the Philippines' military warned officials that the terrorist threat in the region was ongoing despite the defeat of a vicious pro-Daesh group in a siege, decisive measures took place.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the Philippine Star newspaper, the country's President’s request to prolong martial law on the southern island of Mindanao until December 31, 2018 was backed by 240 legislators from the Philippine's Congress; 27 voted against it.

"The rebellion has not stopped, it has just moved to another place," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told senators and House members in a special joint session.

The Philippines government has voted to extend martial law in the southern island of Mindanao until the end of 2018 https://t.co/u4OSZIKXER pic.twitter.com/EFEfDxrtwY — CNN International (@cnni) 13 декабря 2017 г.

On December 12, Duterte said the prolongation of martial law for one year was recommended by the country's Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to ensure the total eradication of terrorists.

Martial law was initially declared in Mindanao in May after the start of the conflict between the Philippine security forces and extremists affiliated with the internationally-condemned organization Daesh (ISIS), including the Maute and Abu Sayyaf terrorist groups. On May 23, the Maute group's fighters, allegedly alongside some foreign terrorists, launched a series of attacks in Marawi City in order to establish a Daesh caliphate Southeast Asia. Duterte was forced to place the entire island under martial law for 60 days to prevent the possible spread of terrorism to other parts of the country.

However, this controversial law has promoted severe criticism. Duterte’s perceived authoritative behavior and the killing of thousands of suspects under a brutal crackdown against illegal drugs that he launched after he took office last year have alarmed Western governments and human rights groups.