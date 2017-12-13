French Journalist Arrested in Kashmir Released on Bail

New Delhi (Sputnik) — French journalist Comiti Paul Edwards, who was arrested by Indian police while shooting a documentary in Kashmir, has been released on bail. Comiti was arrested on Saturday by the Jammu and Kashmir police for carrying out journalistic activities despite only having a business visa. Earlier on Monday, Comiti had been remanded to police custody up to December 16 by a Srinagar court.
SRINAGAR, India: Indian police arrested a freelance French journalist in Kashmir for violating visa regulations, the city police chief said, Comiti Paul Edward was arrested late Sunday in the Kothibagh area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Kashmi. #freedomofpress pic.twitter.com/VKbtUPINAb— Ijaz Khan Sahu (@IjazKhanSahu) 11 декабря 2017 г.
