Twitter has ROFL Time as India Restricts Condom Ads

In its advisory issued on Monday, the information and broadcasting ministry said that the restrictions were being placed in order to avoid exposing children to “indecent/ inappropriate” material.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A recent advisory issued by the Government of India to television channels asking them not to air advertisements of condoms between 6 am and 10 pm has let loose a volley of resentful as well as amusingly sarcastic digs on the government by social media users.

"Not to telecast the advertisements of condoms, which are for a particular age group and could be indecent/inappropriate for viewing by children," the advisory reads.

The ministry has claimed in its advisory that the decision was based on rules that state that no advertisements that "endanger the safety of children or create in them any interest in unhealthy practices" should be allowed. It also cited regulations that prohibit "indecent, vulgar, suggestive, repulsive or offensive themes."

Media baron and head of leading news daily Times of India, Vineet Jain, called it "senseless censorship" in his tweet.

Such ads need to be played MORE between 6am-10pm. You rather have kids avoid unwanted pregnancy by wearing condoms than be bothered about sensual content. Kids have enough access to sexual content on the net. Censorship cannot be senseless or democratic https://t.co/MNWu4W1HCV — Vineet jain (@vineetjaintimes) December 12, 2017

Others resorted to humor and sarcasm expressing their resentment:

No condom advertisements from 6 am to 10 pm: Smriti Irani's ministry says it is 'indecent for children'



Disagree. If @MIB_India want, they can regulate Ads, set guidelines. Why Ban? Why this Moral Policing?Our children deserve to know about Sex and use of Condoms,no?#CondomAds — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) December 12, 2017 Excuse us, we're Indians, we have a population that's exploding… but children must be protected from —

No condom ads between 6 am and 10 pm, says I&B ministry https://t.co/q8Fdpjw938 — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) December 12, 2017 ​No condom ad on TV from 6am to 10pm because kids watch TV at that time

If your kid watches so much TV maybe you needed that condom in the 1st place — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) December 12, 2017 ​According to the latest statistics in India, a child is sexually abused every 15 minutes, but, at least, we've saved them from the painful terror of having to watch condom ads from 6am-10pm, I am so relieved. Thank you. — Priya Sometimes (@PriyaSometimes) December 12, 2017 ​

​