Maradona Statue Unveiled in India and... Gets Mocked Even More Than Ronaldo's

A football icon has revealed a new 12-foot high statue in his honor, which albeit arguably bears little resemblance to him, in Kolkata, India.

Diego Maradona has visited India for a charity event in aid in people battling cancer, where he was presented with a bronze sculpture featuring him at the most glorious time in his life – when he was lifting the 1986 World Cup.

"It's amazing to have my statue here. I am glad to be in Kolkata for the second time. Thank you very much for the love," Maradona said.

The bizarre statue has already caused much controversy and ridicule among social media due to its dubious likeness to the Argentinian legend.

Some people recalled the same awkward situation with the Real Madrid forward Christiano Ronaldo’s bust last spring.

Both “masterpieces” were called questionable and even horrifying.

Diego Maradona is in India & a statue of him was unveiled at a charity event in Kolkata.

Good to see the chap that did the Ronaldo one is still in business pic.twitter.com/p5IDzgfExw — Peter Coates (@golazoargentino) 11 декабря 2017 г.

Haven’t I seen you somewhere before 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vTyyPKtkLR — Dayo (@Dayo2476) 11 декабря 2017 г.

Remember the statue of Christiano Ronaldo and we all laughed because it was shite? Well, here's one of Maradona. pic.twitter.com/nZc69d08tK — Tim Parry (@timdogg03) 11 декабря 2017 г.

Others saw Susan Boyle, the Scottish singer from “Britain’s Got Talent”, instead of Maradona…

It's Susan Boyle not Maradona, not too sure why she is holding the world cup though. — Ahall39 (@ahall39) 12 декабря 2017 г.

…or Roy Hodgson…

Genuinely thought this was a statue of Roy Hodgson…



…it's Diego Maradona… pic.twitter.com/V9NAVJMdop — The Sack Race (@thesackrace) 12 декабря 2017 г.

Roy hodgson? — Craig Rowan (@RowanCraig) 11 декабря 2017 г.

…or someone’s gran.

supposed to be maradona.. looks more like someone's gran pic.twitter.com/z3UO281AyX — SPFL Banter *** (@splbanter) 11 декабря 2017 г.

One of these is a statue of Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/4KqgUGPjD8 — Steve Darrah 💀⚫️⚪️ (@Darrah88) 11 декабря 2017 г.

The charity event, where he and his girlfriend handed out checks to 11 cancer patients, marked Maradona’s second visit to India.