Register
16:01 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Cars leave the Foreign Ministry building, a venue of peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.

    ‘Don’t Drag Us into Your Electoral Battle’ – Pakistan Tells India

    © AP Photo/ B.K. Bangash
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 21

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cited a recent “secret” meeting between the leaders of the opposition Congress party and Pakistani officials as the root cause of his suspicion that Pakistan was trying to influence the outcome of the Gujarat provincial elections.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Reacting on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations that Pakistan was trying to influence the outcome of the ongoing voting in the Indian state of Gujarat for a new provincial government, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called it a "fabricated conspiracy" and has advised the Indian leaders to win on their own strength instead of playing the Pakistan card to gain political mileage.

    A Pakistan security personnel stands guard near the the Beijing-funded megaport of Gwadar, in southwestern Pakistan
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    India Alarmed By China's Plan to Deploy Warships in Pakistan's Gwadar Port
    Modi had blamed Islamabad for meddling in the Gujarat election while addressing a rally in Palanpur. He alleged that leaders of the opposing Congress party had held a secret meeting with Pakistani officials at Mani Shankar Aiyar's, one of their leaders, house.

    "There were media reports about a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar's house in which Pakistan's High Commissioner, Pakistan's former Foreign Minister, India's former Vice-President and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were present," Modi had said at an election rally at Palanpur.

    Meanwhile, the Congress party has demanded that Prime Minister Modi retract the controversial statement.

    "Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan was in Delhi to take part in a marriage ceremony and a reception was organized in his honor. Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India and other officials also attended it. Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also attended the reception. Prime Minister [Modi] must apologize as it was not a secret meeting with Pakistani officials as alleged by him," Anand Sharma, a senior spokesperson of the Congress party, told Sputnik.

    Representatives link arms during a brief photo session at the start of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting and its Dialogue Partners in Clark, Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines
    © AP Photo/ Bullit Marquez
    India Prods ASEAN to Take Action Against China, Pakistan for Helping North Korea
    Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also clarified that the Gujarat election was not discussed during the meeting he had with the Pakistani officials.

    "I am deeply anguished by the falsehood and canards being spread to score political points in a lost cause by none less than Prime Minister Modi," former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said in a statement.

    Gujarat will hold the final bout of polling on Thursday and the results will be declared on Monday, December 18.

    Related:

    Russia: India’s Nuclear Supplier Group Status Can't be Linked to Pakistan's
    Terror Incidents Increased in India; Decreased in Pakistan in 2016
    India to Station Rafale Jets Within Strike Range of China and Pakistan
    Tags:
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok