South Korean President: THAAD Deployment Not to Undermine China’s Security

South Korea has deployed the final units of the THAAD missile defense system, now the county’s president is seeking to allay Chinese fears regarding the security balance in the region.

"South Korea will pay special attention to the fact that THAAD [missile defense system] will not be used elsewhere, except for defense against North Korean nuclear weapons and missiles, it will not undermine China's security interests. The American side has repeatedly said that it respects the promises made on this issue," South Korean President Moon Jae-in told the CCTV broadcaster in the light of his upcoming three-day visit to China, set to start on Wednesday.

The statement was made amid sharp criticism from China, caused by the deployment the THAAD final units to South Korea in September, which Seoul and Washington consider to be an important military deterrence measure against a potential nuclear strike from North Korea, but viewed by Beijing as a move that might undermine the security balance in the region and Seoul's credibility.

In late October, South Korean President Moon Jae-in traveled to Beijing for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which led to the agreement to normalize bilateral relations affected by the deployment of the system.

Meanwhile, on December 11 Japan, South Korea and the US began joint military drills, the sixth trilateral exercises between the nations since June 2016, criticized by Beijing. The two-day exercise is taking place in the Sea of Japan and involving four warships: the Japanese JDS Chokai guided missile destroyer, the South Korean DDG Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong destroyer, and the American USS Stethem and Decatur guided missile destroyers.

READ MORE: Tokyo, Seoul, Washington Practice Detecting North Korean Missiles in Joint Drill

China is North Korea's key trade partner, accounting for more than three-quarters of all their foreign trade, with Russia a close second. Both nations have agreed to UN sanctions levied against North Korea as retaliation for the expansion of their nuclear missile program.

READ MORE: 'China Can Do More': US Prodding Beijing to Get Tough on North Korea