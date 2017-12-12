Register
02:22 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A Standard Missile (SM-3) is launched from the Aegis combat system equipped Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) during a Missile Defense Agency ballistic missile flight test

    Tokyo, Seoul, Washington Practice Detecting North Korean Missiles in Joint Drill

    © Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 03

    Japan, South Korea and the US began joint military exercises on Monday to test their ability to track potential ballistic missile launches from North Korea, as tensions on the Korean Peninsula continue to build with few signs of calming.

    The two-day exercise took place in the Sea of Japan and involved four warships: the Japanese JDS Chokai guided missile destroyer, the South Korean DDG Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong destroyer, and the American USS Stethem and Decatur guided missile destroyers.

    All of them were equipped with the Aegis ballistic missile defense system. The American-made missile defense system is meant to detect, track and shoot down incoming missiles. "During the drill, Aegis warships from each country will simulate detecting and tracking down potential ballistic missiles from the North and sharing information," the South Korean Defense Ministry wrote.

    China North Korea Border
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan, File
    'China Can Do More': US Prodding Beijing to Get Tough on North Korea

    This is the sixth trilateral drill between the three nations since June 2016.

    The drill comes after a Pyongyang test of their new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-15, in late November. While the test failed due to the missile's faulty re-entry mechanism, the Hwasong-15 was shown to have nearly global reach. North Korea declared that they had officially achieved nuclear statehood, sending peninsula tensions skyrocketing.

    Shortly after the Hwasong-15 test, the US and South Korea began their largest ever joint air drill, Vigilant Ace. The exercises involved 230 aircraft, including F-22 and F-35 stealth fighters and B-1B strategic bombers that can be equipped with nuclear payloads. Nearly 12,000 American soldiers participated in the drills over the unfriendly skies of the Korean Peninsula.

    U.S. Navy destroyer USS Stethem
    © AP Photo/ Kurtis A. Hatcher/U.S. Navy
    'Vicious Cycle': Beijing Says Joint Drills of US, Japanese, S Korean Navies Not Contributing to Region's Security

    While Vigilant Ace is an annual exercise that had been announced long in advance, it brought criticism of the US from Moscow and Beijing. The US' fellows on the UN Security Council chastised the Americans for continuing a cycle of provocation with Pyongyang.

    "The situation is in a vicious cycle of provocation and confrontation. This is not conducive to regional peace and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said during a press conference. "If such a vicious cycle continues and leads to a very bad result, it serves no party's interest."

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in has traveled to Beijing for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, meant to smooth over relations. Although overshadowed by the broader problem of North Korea's missile program, China has been vocally displeased with South Korea's deployment of the American-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) earlier in 2017 and the general strengthening of military ties between Seoul and Washington.

    Meanwhile, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian military, met with Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera in Tokyo and called on the Japanese government to push for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

    China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter on an air show in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China, November 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ China Daily
    China Allegedly Sends Cutting-Edge Jet to Eye US-S Korea Joint Air Drill

    "We believe that this issue should only be resolved through political and diplomatic means," Gerasimov said, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry. He criticized Japanese participation in military exercises as threatening to "destabilize the situation."

    Onodera replied that "North Korea's nuclear and missile development are significant threats against the international community. I want us to cooperate over this problem."

    China is North Korea's dominant trade partner, accounting for over three quarters of all their foreign trade. Russia is a distant second. Both nations have agreed to UN sanctions levied against North Korea as retaliation for the expansion of their nuclear missile program.

    Related:

    Biohazard: North Korea Close to Acquiring Biological Weapons – Reports
    US Will Send Athletes to 2018 Olympics in S Korea, Envoy to UN Confirms
    Guarantor of Olympic Peace: South Korea Wants Putin in Pyeongchang
    Isolation and Pressure: Washington's Two-Pronged Strategy on North Korea
    North Korea Slams US 'Nuclear Blackmail' During Talks With UN
    Tags:
    B-1B Lancer, Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense, North Korea's nuclear program, Xi Jinping, Moon Jae-in, Itsunori Onodera, Valery Gerasimov, Lu Kang, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea, Russia, Japan, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok