Register
21:49 GMT +311 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators hurl stones towards Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir region, September 25, 2016

    French Journalist Arrested in India for Filming Kashmir’s Pellet Gun Victims

    © REUTERS/ Danish Ismail
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Almost 4,000 Kashmiris were wounded last year when security forces fired pellet guns to contain stone pelting by a mob protesting the death of a local militant, Burhan Wani.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — French journalist Paul Comiti Edward was arrested late Sunday by the Indian police for filming a documentary on pellet gun victims in Kashmir without obtaining prior permission from the authorities. Comiti is the winner of the 2009 Bayeux-Calvados Awards for War Correspondents. He won the award for reporting on French soldiers ambushed in Afghanistan.

    A masked Kashmiri shouts slogans during a in a torch light protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, July 21, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Mukhtar Khan
    India Looks for Alternative to Pellet Gun to Quell Protests in Kashmir
    The Jammu and Kashmir police have booked Comiti for violating the Passport Act, and he is presently lodged in the Kothibagh police station. Police claimed that Edward had arrived in Kashmir on a business visa valid till December 2018 and had met some separatist leaders and pellet gun victims in the last 10 days. Travelers on a business visa are not allowed to film political or security-related issues in India. Some officials of the French Embassy in New Delhi reportedly visited Comiti at the police station after his arrest humiliated the embassy.

    Some 4,000 people were wounded when security forces in Kashmir resorted to pellet gun firing to suppress mob violence triggered by the death of Burhan Wani, a local militant. A section of the local population had taken to the streets pelting stones at the security forces, claiming Wani had been a "freedom fighter" fighting on behalf of Kashmiris. Some of the wounded have claimed to have lost their eyesight after being hit by pellets.

    Related:

    Police Detain Youths for Trying to Unfurl Indian National Flag in Kashmir
    Daesh in Kashmir, CPEC Name Change, Israeli-Saudi Intel Sharing
    India Appoints Former Intel Chief as Emissary to Douse Separatism in Kashmir
    Tags:
    filming, journalist, India, Kashmir
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok