French Journalist Arrested in India for Filming Kashmir’s Pellet Gun Victims

New Delhi (Sputnik) — French journalist Paul Comiti Edward was arrested late Sunday by the Indian police for filming a documentary on pellet gun victims in Kashmir without obtaining prior permission from the authorities. Comiti is the winner of the 2009 Bayeux-Calvados Awards for War Correspondents. He won the award for reporting on French soldiers ambushed in Afghanistan.
#JammuAndKashmir #ComitiPaulEdward #Frenchjournalistarrested for recording videos of pellet victims, politicianshttps://t.co/2y16Wj5FBu— News Nation (@NewsNationTV) December 11, 2017
Some 4,000 people were wounded when security forces in Kashmir resorted to pellet gun firing to suppress mob violence triggered by the death of Burhan Wani, a local militant. A section of the local population had taken to the streets pelting stones at the security forces, claiming Wani had been a "freedom fighter" fighting on behalf of Kashmiris. Some of the wounded have claimed to have lost their eyesight after being hit by pellets.
