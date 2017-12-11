Register
    Vistara Airbus A320 registered VT-TTG at Kempegowda Intl Airport Bangalore

    Bollywood Outraged at Molestation of Teenage Actress During Flight

    In her Instagram video, 17-year-old Zaira Wasim narrates that she was on an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a fellow passenger sitting behind her put his feet on her armrest and touched her inappropriately on her neck and face.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Top Bollywood actors, celebrities, and socialites took to social media to express their rage after teenage actress Zaira Wasim recounted her mid-air molestation nightmare on Instagram in a live video which went viral. The award-winning actress, Zaria, was on her way to Mumbai from Delhi when the incident occurred.

    With the airlines in question confirming the incident, authorities swung into action, promptly arresting the accused middle-aged man.

    The 39-year-old alleged suspect, Vikas Sachdev was arrested by Mumbai police on Sunday evening, Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Kumbhare told media.

    Bollywood actor Aamir Khan speaks to media on his 52th birthday in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
    Indian Film Dangal Scripts New History In Chinese Cinema
    The culprit has been booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC, and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) since the actress is a minor, police said.

    The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has sought an inquiry into the "shameful" incident.

    Seventeen year old Zaira Wasim shot to prominence with her award-winning role in the sports biopic Dangal in which she played the childhood character of an Indian Commonwealth Games gold medal winner. Her second film Secret Superstar brought her fame playing the role of an undercover YouTube singing sensation.

    Any harassment/crime against women shld be dealt with swiftly & effectively. As a mother of 2 daughters I am appalled at what happened with @zairawasimz. Hope the relevant authorities take strict action @airvistara @Ashok_Gajapathi @jayantsinha

