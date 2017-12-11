Register
11 December 2017
    The Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge can be seen behind real estate agent and a potential buyer from Shanghai, during an inspection of a property for sale in the Sydney suburb of Vaucluse, Australia, July 11, 2015

    'Hysterical, Racist Paranoia': China Denies Poitical Interference in Australia

    © REUTERS/ David Gray/File Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    Australia, concerned with China’s rising influence, says it will take every precaution to crackdown on external interference in domestic politics.

    The Chinese authorities have already responded to the allegations, saying that the reports on Beijing’s interference in Australia are "racist" and "paranoid," and the attacks on Chinese living in the country, are baseless.

    "This type of hysterical paranoia has racist undertones, and is a stain on Australia’s image as a multicultural society," People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, reported.

    Last week Malcolm Turnbull, Australian Prime Minister, said that foreign powers were "making unprecedented and increasingly sophisticated attempts to influence the political process" in the country. 

    While Turnbull, for his part, has promised to bar foreign political donations to hinder external influence, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang insists that Beijing does not intend to meddle in Australian politics and use financial contributions to do so.

    READ MORE: Australia Vows to Counter China's Alleged Meddling

    Ross Babbage, Australian defense and security expert, has shared his opinion with ABS Radio listeners, saying that "China has certainly been active, essentially campaigning for political influence here. It has been involved in a raft of indirect activities through a range of businesspeople, some of whom are ethnic Chinese, some of whom are not."

    China "urges the Australian government and media to cast aside political prejudice and bigotry and stick to the principle of using the facts in handling issues of relations with China," the People’s Daily reiterated.

    Tags:
    interference, Malcolm Turnbull, China, Australia
