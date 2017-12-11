Two Road Accidents in Northern India Result in 15 Deaths

Two huge road accidents have taken place in northern India, with police saying that the death toll may increase.

At least 15 people were killed in two road accidents that took place in the state of Uttar Pradesh in northern India within the past 24 hours, the Hindustan Times reported.

According to media, at least 10 people have been killed, more than 12 seriously injured as a result of a truck collision with a tractor in the Mirzapur district near the Agriculture Science Center, with at least five people are in critical condition and police announcing that the death toll might increase.

Another collision which took place in Mathura has reportedly caused the deaths of five more people when a car heading to a wedding ceremony was hit by a bus carrying a marriage party, with a motorcycle with two riders ramming into the back of the bus.

15 killed in two road accidents in Uttar Pradesh https://t.co/sNHzOLBDel pic.twitter.com/ODpukLp6vj — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) 11 декабря 2017 г.

Four people have died on the site, while one more has died in a health center, with at least two people still in critical condition.