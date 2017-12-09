Register
16:41 GMT +309 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A wooden boat carrying men identified as North Koreans by coast guards drifts off Matsumae town, on Japanese northern island of Hokkaido, in this photo taken by Kyodo November 29, 2017. Picture taken November 29, 2017

    Japan Arrests North Korean Vessel Crew Amid Inflow of 'Ghost Ships' - Reports

    © REUTERS/ Mandatory credit Kyodo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Japan rescues dozen of North Korean fishermen, whose vessels wash up on its coast annually.

    Three North Korean crew members of a so-called "ghost ship" have been arrested in Japan for suspected theft, public broadcaster NHK said Saturday, citing a Hokkaido Police department spokesman.

    The arrested fisherman, the 45-year-old captain and two other sailors, were a part of a 10-member crew, whose tiny wooden boat had been struggling in bad weather in the waters off the Japanese island of Hokkaido last month.

    Japanese navy officers stand on the deck of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's vessel docked at Thilawa port, Myanmar.
    © AP Photo/ Gemunu Amarasinghe
    Quarantines and Interrogations: Japan’s Plan for Handling Refugees in Case of Second Korean War Leaked
    After towing the boat to the port of Hakodate, southern Hokkaido, one of the crew-members reportedly admitted stealing some electronic items from a remote Japanese island, where the crew had taken refuge.

    The authorities decided to arrest three members of the crew after noticing that some of the items on the island with a lighthouse, including TV sets, fridges, a washing machine, an electric saw and an anime poster, had vanished.

    The sailors tried to resist the arrest, but the police managed to seize the boat and unload machines and electronic items. The remaining crew members, including one in hospital, will be sent to Japan's immigration office.

    READ MORE: Unusual Catch: 'North Korean Fishermen' Wash Ashore in Japan

    Japan recovers dozens of North Korean boats that get lost at sea every year, with a record number of 42 North Korean fishermen being rescued by Japan this year. There are even still cases of "ghost ships" with all crew-members aboard either dead or the craft being entirely empty.

    Related:

    Japan Threatens Sanctions, North Korea Threatens Nuclear Annihilation
    North Korea Threatens Japan With 'Nuclear Clouds' in Response to Pressure
    Abe: Japan's Parliament Dissolved Over North Korea Escalating Threat
    Tags:
    ship, arrest, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan, Hokkaido
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 2-8)
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok