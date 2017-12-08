Register
15:37 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this Aug. 15, 2016 photo, Gordon Davis and his wife Thelma look through photos of their daughter, Lynette Daley, at their home in Yamba, Australia. The brutal death of Daley, an Aboriginal woman, and the reluctance of officials to prosecute the white suspects, has highlighted a deadly racial divide in Australia, where Indigenous people remain the most disadvantaged segment of society

    Two Australians Jailed for Brutal Murder of Aboriginal Woman

    © AP Photo/ Rob Griffith
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    150

    A six-year battle for justice by the victim’s family was finally concluded on Friday, resulting in the two assailants receiving 14 and 9-year sentences accordingly.

    Adrian Attwater was charged with aggravated sexual assault and manslaughter and sentenced to a maximum of 19 years in prison, while his co-defendant, Paul Maris, was convicted to nine years in jail for hindering the discovery of evidence alongside sexual abuse.

    In 2011, Lynette Daley, aged 33, bled to death after being taken by Attwater and Maris to a remote beach and sexually assaulted. The forensic report said her injuries were so bad, they could not even have occurred in precipitous childbirth.

    READ MORE: US Contractor Gets Life for Rape, Murder in Okinawa — Reports

    The defendants never denied they were with Lynette when she died, however they refused to take responsibility for her death. They claimed that they didn’t rape her, saying they had “wild sex,” and she was a willing participant.

    The prosecution delayed bringing the case to trial until 2016 without giving any explanation. Daley’s family believed the reason for the delay was that Daley was Aboriginal, and accused the prosecutor of racism.

    READ MORE: Plans to Dump Nuclear Waste on Australian Aboriginal Sacred Site May Be Halted

    Today, the state Director of Public Prosecutions Lloyd Babb apologized to the victim’s family.

    "The question of whether there are reasonable prospects of conviction is a predictive exercise and one about which reasonable minds can differ. Some of the evidence that informed the earlier decisions not to proceed with the prosecution was different to the evidence that was before the jury," Babb wrote. "Nonetheless, I sincerely regret my office's involvement in the delay."

    Aboriginals’ human and indigenous rights are constantly being breached in the country. Making up approximately 3 percent of the population, they suffer from more substance abuse and domestic violence than any other Australian ethic or cultural group.

    Tags:
    murder, aboriginal, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok