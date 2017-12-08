Register
15:37 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in presides over the National Security Council at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, September 15, 2017

    S Korean President Urges Military to Enhance Defense Capabilities to Deter DPRK

    © REUTERS/ The Presidential Blue House/Yonhap
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Seoul fears that in the event of a new war, South Korea's armed forces will not be able to exert an independent influence on the situation.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a meeting on Friday with the country's top military officers and called on them to boost national defense capabilities to deter North Korea.

    "Right now, our military faces a very serious situation where North Korea's nuclear and missile threats are fast becoming more real and advanced. The military's role is more important than ever. The military is our last line of defense against North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile threats," Moon said, as quoted by Yonhap News Agency.

    According to the media outlet, about 150 military commanders took part in the meeting, which is the second such event since Moon assumed office in May.

    READ MORE: UNfriendly: North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Shuns UN Visitor

    Moon Jae-in stressed the need to "push the DPRK to stop provocative actions using nuclear and missile technologies and move to a dialogue on denuclearization."

    The head of South Korea also said that "the goal of reforming the defense system is to create a powerful army."

    In late November, North Korea conducted a new ballistic missile launch. The missile flew 950 kilometers (590 miles) and reached an altitude of 4,475 kilometers. The flight lasted for 53 minutes, after which the missile fell into the Sea of Japan. DPRK later announced that this was an intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-15, capable of reaching targets in the United States.

    North Korea has been conducting its missile and nuclear tests in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

    Related:

    China Sends Message to US, South Korea With New Air Force Drills
    US-S Korea Drills Aiming to 'Maximize Realism of Every Response' - Pentagon
    Venomous DPRK Threats Follow Arrival of US Stealth Fighters in South Korea
    Threat of War With North Korea 'Increasing Every Day' - Trump's Security Adviser
    Tags:
    nuclear arms, defense, Moon Jae-in, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok