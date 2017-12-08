Register
08 December 2017
    Indian military delegation visits 5th combined arms army to prepare joint Russian-Indian Indra-2016 ground muscle exercises

    Wassenaar Arrangement Admits India as 42nd Member

    On Thursday, Wassenaar Arrangement, an export control regime, admitted India as its new member, which would enhance its credentials in the field of non-proliferation.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Wassenaar Arrangement (WA) on export control for conventional arms, dual-use goods and technologies has admitted India as its 42nd member. The decision was taken during the WA's two-day plenary meeting in Vienna. This has raised India's status among governments promoting non-proliferation and is expected to help the country acquire critical technologies. It could also pave way for India's admission to the elite Nuclear Suppliers Group.

    "Confirming that the WA's existing membership criteria continue to apply, the WA's participating states reviewed the progress of a number of current membership applications and agreed at the plenary meeting to admit India, which will become the Arrangement's 42nd participating state as soon as the necessary procedural arrangements for joining the WA are completed," the statement issued on Friday said.

    The twenty-third Wassenaar Arrangement plenary meeting, chaired by Ambassador Jean-Louis Falconi of France, was held in Vienna on December 6-7, 2017.

    The Wassenaar Arrangement on export controls for conventional arms and dual-use goods and technologies was established on the basis of initial elements adopted in July 1996. The WA is based in Vienna, Austria.

    France has congratulated India on its admission to Wassenaar Arrangement.

    "As president of the Wassenaar Arrangement this year and co-rapporteur of India's candidacy, France warmly congratulates India for joining the Arrangement. One more recognition, after MTCR, of the growing role India plays in today's world," Alexandre Ziegler, France's ambassador to India said in a tweet.

    Russia has played a key role in facilitating India's membership in the WA. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who visited India recently for foreign office consultations, had assured India of his country's support for India's membership bid. Russia is also lobbying hard for India's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group. Russia is likely to raise the issue with China during the India-Russia-China Foreign Ministers meet to be held in India on December 11.

