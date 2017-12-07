Register
date 2017-12-07
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the sidelines of the ASEAN in Manila

    Spiral of Provocations Surrounding Korean Crisis Must Be Stopped - Lavrov

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Asia & Pacific
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he had informed his US counterpart Tillerson that Pyongyang is willing to open a dialogue with the US over the country's security guarantees.

    VIENNA (Sputnik) — Following the talks with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson in Vienna, Lavrov urged to stop "the spiral of confrontations, gambles, provocations" around North Korea's nuclear program, adding that Russia was ready to mediate negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington.

    "We have explained how we see the feasibility of the Russian-Chinese road map on de-escalation of tensions and the creation of conditions that will enable the start of the negotiations in any format, that the parties concerned would accept. We know that North Korea is first of all interested in a dialogue on security assurances with the United States. We are ready to support that, ready to promote such negotiations," according to the Russian minister.

    Lavrov noted that "our American colleagues, Rex Tillerson, have heard this."

    Tensions on the Korean Peninsula run high after the recent Pyongyang's missile launch, the most powerful so far. The missile test was universally condemned as another dangerous provocation.

    READ MORE: Heightened Alert? US Warplanes Make Korean Peninsula Flyover

    In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, right top, flies over the Korean Peninsula with South Korean fighter jets and U.S. fighter jets during the combined aerial exercise, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017
    © AP Photo/ South Korea Defense Ministry
    'Established Fact': Pyongyang Warns of Looming War on Korean Peninsula
    The US urged the international community to increase the sanction's pressure on North Korea and cut off commercial, diplomatic, military and any other ties with Pyongyang.

    Meanwhile, Russia called for the world's powers to refrain from further escalating tensions. In particular, Moscow suggested that that the US and South Korea cease conducting military exercises on the Korean Peninsula, whereas North Korea, in turn, stops the nuclear and missile tests.

