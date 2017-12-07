Register
13:22 GMT +307 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, right top, flies over the Korean Peninsula with South Korean fighter jets and U.S. fighter jets during the combined aerial exercise, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017

    'Established Fact': Pyongyang Warns of Looming War on Korean Peninsula

    © AP Photo/ South Korea Defense Ministry
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    North Korea has issued bellicose new rhetoric in retaliation against the US sending its strategic B1-B bombers to the Korean Peninsula earlier this week.

    A North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman has declared that the ongoing US-South Korean war games and White House officials' "confrontational warmongerings" can be perceived as Washington's preparations for launching a strike against Pyongyang, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

    "We do not wish for a war but shall not hide from it, and should the US miscalculate our patience and light the fuse for a nuclear war, we will surely make the US pay dearly for the consequences with our mighty nuclear force, which we have consistently strengthened," the spokesman said.

    Touching upon the Washington-Seoul aerial drill, the spokesman said that "they are creating a touch-and-go situation on the Korean Peninsula" and that they make the inevitability of the "outbreak of war" there "an established fact."

    In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, center, flies over the Korean Peninsula with South Korean fighter jets F-16, F-15K and U.S. fighter jets F-35A, F35B during their combined aerial exercise Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017
    © AP Photo/ South Korea Defense Ministry
    In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, center, flies over the Korean Peninsula with South Korean fighter jets F-16, F-15K and U.S. fighter jets F-35A, F35B during their combined aerial exercise Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017

    "The remaining question now is: when will the war break out," he pointed out.

    On Wednesday, Reuters cited sources within the country's military as saying that a US B-1B bomber has flown over the Korean Peninsula as part of massive US-South Korean war games.

    The five-day drills come a week after North Korea launched what it touted as its most sophisticated intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

    READ MORE: North Korea Reportedly Fortifies Its Border, Digs Trench After Recent Defection

    Commenting on the launch, US President Donald Trump's national security adviser Lt. Gen. Herbert McMaster warned that the potential for an open military conflict between the United States and North Korea is growing and that Pyongyang poses the "greatest immediate threat to the US."
    North Korea has more than once threatened to respond in kind to regular US-South Korean drills.

    In January, Pyongyang cautioned that "if the South Korean warmongers ignite a war against the DPRK, totally counting on the US, the North Korean revolutionaries will wipe out the aggressors to the last man by fully displaying their tremendous might."

    READ MORE: North Korea-Cuba Diplomatic Visit: 'Pyongyang Trying to Build Anti-US Coalition'

    In April, the North Korean Embassy in Moscow warned the US against committing a reckless provocation against Pyongyang, which it said "will respond to a nuclear war with a nuclear strike."

    Also cautioning against such provocations were Russia and China, which in September criticized US President Donald Trump's United Nations General Assembly speech, threatening to "totally destroy" North Korea if necessary.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, said last month that "the recent actions of the United States [such as sanctions pressure] seem to be aimed deliberately to provoke Pyongyang to commit new harsh actions."

    Related:

    Threat of War With North Korea 'Increasing Every Day' - Trump's Security Adviser
    North Korea's Recent Nuke Test Likely Cause of Quake - S Korea's Weather Agency
    Activist: Expect War with Iran, North Korea if Pompeo Becomes Secretary of State
    Crisis Management: Top US, Chinese Generals Talk North Korea After Missile Test
    Tags:
    force, situation, consequences, nuclear war, preparations, war games, Korean Peninsula, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok