Russia: India’s Nuclear Supplier Group Status Can't be Linked to Pakistan's

New Delhi (Sputnik) – In voicing its support for India's entry into the Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG), Russia said that India's application for membership cannot be likened to that of Pakistan.
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who was in India for the foreign office consultations, described India's non-proliferation record as "impeccable."
"We recognize that at the moment there is no unanimity regarding Pakistan's application and that it cannot be interlinked with India's," Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister told reporters in New Delhi.
"We have discussed India's prospective NSG membership during our exchanges. Russia is a firm proponent of India's membership. We are talking about this to everyone, including the Chinese," Ryabkov added, referring to his meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar in New Delhi.
Convergence of approach on important issues with a priority partner. Foreign Secretary Dr S Jaishankar and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov hold consultations on disarmament, non-proliferation and important international issues in New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/0tf5ZeTOeY— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) December 6, 2017
India has been trying to gain entry into the NSG but China is opposed to India's membership on the grounds that New Delhi is not a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Ryabkov was optimistic about India's entry into the Wassenaar Arrangement.
"If everything goes as expected, we may see a decision to accept India into the Wassenaar Arrangement," Ryabkov said.
