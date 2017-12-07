Russia: India’s Nuclear Supplier Group Status Can't be Linked to Pakistan's

Russia has said it will raise the issue of India’s Nuclear Supplier Group membership with China during the upcoming Russia-India-China Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on December 11.

New Delhi (Sputnik) – In voicing its support for India's entry into the Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG), Russia said that India's application for membership cannot be likened to that of Pakistan.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who was in India for the foreign office consultations, described India's non-proliferation record as "impeccable."

"We recognize that at the moment there is no unanimity regarding Pakistan's application and that it cannot be interlinked with India's," Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister told reporters in New Delhi.

"We have discussed India's prospective NSG membership during our exchanges. Russia is a firm proponent of India's membership. We are talking about this to everyone, including the Chinese," Ryabkov added, referring to his meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

​India has been trying to gain entry into the NSG but China is opposed to India's membership on the grounds that New Delhi is not a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Ryabkov was optimistic about India's entry into the Wassenaar Arrangement.

"If everything goes as expected, we may see a decision to accept India into the Wassenaar Arrangement," Ryabkov said.

The 41-member Wassenaar Arrangement is an important export control regime for conventional arms and dual-use technologies. India has applied for membership of the Wassenaar Arrangement with the secretariat of the group, which is located in Vienna, Austria.