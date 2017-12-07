Australia Lawmakers Allow Same-Sex Marriage Bill

The first gay marriage is supposed to be registered in February 2018.
On Thursday, the House of Representatives of the Australian Parliament supported the bill on the legalization of same-sex marriage. In the Senate, voting on this bill took place a week earlier. They also approved the bill.
Fewer than five of 150 MPs voted against the law same-sex marriage.
"What a day. What a day for love, for equality, for respect," said Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. "…It is time for more marriages."
Australia legalises same-sex marriage! #LoveWINS #marriageequality pic.twitter.com/1JLV5xb8zq— Trance Project (@tranceprojectau) 7 декабря 2017 г.
Yes! The bill has been passed and same-sex marriage is now OFFICIALLY legal in Australia. I’m so happy for my family and friends of the LGBT community right now. We did it! We bloody it! ❤️ #MarriageEquality— 🎅🎄TheFestiveAussie🎄🎅 (@BedeJermyn) 7 декабря 2017 г.
Australian Attorney General George Brandis said that it may take about a month before same-sex couples can formally consolidate their union.
"Love has won, and it's time to pop the bubbly," Greens MP and same-sex marriage supporter Adam Bandt said.
Australia celebrates 'day for love' as it allows same-sex marriage #RTGWorld— RTGWorld (@RTGWorld) 7 декабря 2017 г.
Members of the LGBT community fought for the equality of marriage in Australia for decades.
