Australia Lawmakers Allow Same-Sex Marriage Bill

Australia became the 26th country to legalize same-sex marriages. According to a survey, 62% of Australians supported the legalization of same-sex marriages.

The first gay marriage is supposed to be registered in February 2018.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives of the Australian Parliament supported the bill on the legalization of same-sex marriage. In the Senate, voting on this bill took place a week earlier. They also approved the bill.

Fewer than five of 150 MPs voted against the law same-sex marriage.

"What a day. What a day for love, for equality, for respect," said Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. "…It is time for more marriages."

"What a day. What a day for love, for equality, for respect," said Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. "…It is time for more marriages."

Yes! The bill has been passed and same-sex marriage is now OFFICIALLY legal in Australia. I'm so happy for my family and friends of the LGBT community right now. We did it! We bloody it! ❤️ #MarriageEquality

​Australian Attorney General George Brandis said that it may take about a month before same-sex couples can formally consolidate their union.

"Love has won, and it's time to pop the bubbly," Greens MP and same-sex marriage supporter Adam Bandt said.

Australia celebrates 'day for love' as it allows same-sex marriage

​Members of the LGBT community fought for the equality of marriage in Australia for decades.