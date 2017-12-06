Police Detain Youths for Trying to Unfurl Indian National Flag in Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Eight Indian youths have been taken into preventive custody following an unsuccessful attempt made by them to hoist the country’s national flag at Lal Chowk of Srinagar. Lal Chowk (Red Square) is located at the center of Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar and many historians think that it was named after the renowned Red Square of Moscow by Sikh leftist intellectual BPL Bedi.
A state police official said that eight activists of the Shiv Sena, a Hindu nationalist political party, were detained as police thwarted their bid to hoist the Indian flag at Lal Chowk. They were taken to the police station at Kothibagh and were later released.
I ask them to go and raise the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. They cannot even do that and they are talking about PoK,” Abdullah had recently said while addressing the media in Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested members of Shiv Sena in Lalchowk area of Srinagar #Kashmir when they were trying to hoist Tricolour on the Clock Tower. pic.twitter.com/cx2p44bkiC— The Global Kashmir (@The_Global_Kmr) 6 декабря 2017 г.
