Police Detain Youths for Trying to Unfurl Indian National Flag in Kashmir

Hoisting the national flag at Lal Chowk is avoided by political parties active in the region as they claim it would provoke separatist militants to unleash terror in Kashmir, a region that is already facing intermittent bloodbaths over the last 25 years.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Eight Indian youths have been taken into preventive custody following an unsuccessful attempt made by them to hoist the country’s national flag at Lal Chowk of Srinagar. Lal Chowk (Red Square) is located at the center of Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar and many historians think that it was named after the renowned Red Square of Moscow by Sikh leftist intellectual BPL Bedi.

A state police official said that eight activists of the Shiv Sena, a Hindu nationalist political party, were detained as police thwarted their bid to hoist the Indian flag at Lal Chowk. They were taken to the police station at Kothibagh and were later released.

The incident comes after the President of Jammu and Kashmir’s main opposition party Farooq Abdullah challenged India’s ruling party BJP and Narendra Modi-led government at the centre to unfurl the national flag at Lal Chowk. “They (Centre and BJP) are talking about raising the flag in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)

I ask them to go and raise the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. They cannot even do that and they are talking about PoK,” Abdullah had recently said while addressing the media in Kashmir.