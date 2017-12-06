China Temporarily Stops Funds to Three Pakistani Road Projects Under CPEC

New Delhi (Sputnik) — China has temporarily suspended funding to three major road constructions in Pakistan due to alleged corruption in the projects, according to a report published by the Pakistani daily Dawn.
Initially, the projects were undertaken by the Pakistan National Highway Authority but were later included under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), therefore entitled for Chinese grant.
The projects affected by the Chinese government’s decision include the Dera Ismail Khan – Zhob Road, Khuzdar – Basima Road and Karakoram Highway from Raikot to Thakot.
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a $62 billion project which involves the construction of about a dozen power projects, several road and railway networks connecting Gwadar port in Pakistan with Kashghar in China.
