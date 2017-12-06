China Temporarily Stops Funds to Three Pakistani Road Projects Under CPEC

China has said it would release funds only after negotiating fresh guidelines, according to a Pakistani Daily.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — China has temporarily suspended funding to three major road constructions in Pakistan due to alleged corruption in the projects, according to a report published by the Pakistani daily Dawn.

The newspaper reported that the Pakistani authorities were taken aback by the Chinese government’s decision as it was the first time that China has put on hold any project that is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

Initially, the projects were undertaken by the Pakistan National Highway Authority but were later included under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), therefore entitled for Chinese grant.

The projects affected by the Chinese government’s decision include the Dera Ismail Khan – Zhob Road, Khuzdar – Basima Road and Karakoram Highway from Raikot to Thakot.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a $62 billion project which involves the construction of about a dozen power projects, several road and railway networks connecting Gwadar port in Pakistan with Kashghar in China.