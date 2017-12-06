Dhaka Plans to Relocate Some 100,000 Rohingyas to Flood-Prone Island by Nov 2019

In November, the authorities of Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a memorandum of understanding on the conditions for the return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas who fled to the neighboring country because of the wave of violence against them in Myanmar.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Bangladesh's authorities plan to relocate about 100,000 Rohingyas, who have fled Myanmar, to a flood-prone remote island in the Bengal Bay by November 2019, media reported Wednesday.

CNN reported that about 100,000 of the about one million Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh would move to Thengar Char by November 2019.

The media outlet added that Dhaka claimed that the construction of the facilities to accept Rohingyas at Thengar Char, the island with poor infrastructure, would start "very soon."

On November 28, the office of Mustafa Kamal, Bangladesh's minister of planning, released a plan worth some $280 million aimed at construction of facility for the refugees from Myanmar on the island of Thengar Char.

Rohingya, a Muslim minority in Myanmar, have been fleeing to Bangladesh to avoid waves of violence following the government's deployment of police and military units in response to an August 25 attack by Rohingya insurgents on security posts in the country's Rakhine state.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over 625,000 refugees have fled to Bangladesh since the outbreak of the crisis this summer.