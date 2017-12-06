Register
21:13 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

    Dhaka Plans to Relocate Some 100,000 Rohingyas to Flood-Prone Island by Nov 2019

    © Sputnik/ Shahnewaz Khan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    In November, the authorities of Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a memorandum of understanding on the conditions for the return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas who fled to the neighboring country because of the wave of violence against them in Myanmar.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Bangladesh's authorities plan to relocate about 100,000 Rohingyas, who have fled Myanmar, to a flood-prone remote island in the Bengal Bay by November 2019, media reported Wednesday.

    CNN reported that about 100,000 of the about one million Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh would move to Thengar Char by November 2019.

    The media outlet added that Dhaka claimed that the construction of the facilities to accept Rohingyas at Thengar Char, the island with poor infrastructure, would start "very soon."

    READ MORE: Bangladesh Confirms Agreement With Myanmar on UN Assistance in Rohingya's Return

    On November 28, the office of Mustafa Kamal, Bangladesh's minister of planning, released a plan worth some $280 million aimed at construction of facility for the refugees from Myanmar on the island of Thengar Char.

    Rohingya, a Muslim minority in Myanmar, have been fleeing to Bangladesh to avoid waves of violence following the government's deployment of police and military units in response to an August 25 attack by Rohingya insurgents on security posts in the country's Rakhine state.

    According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over 625,000 refugees have fled to Bangladesh since the outbreak of the crisis this summer.

    Related:

    Bangladesh Confirms Agreement With Myanmar on UN Assistance in Rohingya's Return
    Myanmar-Bangladesh Pact on Rohingya Shaky With No 'Third Party Involvement'
    Myanmar, Bangladesh Sign Repatriation Agreement on Rohingya Refugees - Official
    Life Imprisonment for Bangladeshi Man Who Raped 71-Year-Old Indian Nun
    Tags:
    Rohingya refugees, relocation, Myanmar, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok