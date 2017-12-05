Register
10:26 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-312ER takes off from Paine Field in Everett, Wash. File photo

    Singapore Airlines Reroutes Flights Around North Korean Missile Paths

    © AP Photo/ Elaine Thompson
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    101

    Singapore Airlines has changed the route of its Seoul-Los Angeles flights because of North Korean missile tests over the Sea of Japan, the airline revealed Tuesday.

    Singapore Airlines said they changed the flight's route following North Korea's July 27 missile test, which plummeted into the sea east of the Korean Peninsula, Channel NewsAsia reported.

    North Korea, which joined the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in 1977, is required to notify the organization of any activity that could threaten the safety of international civil aviation. However, the pariah state has repeatedly ignored international guidelines, firing 23 missiles since February as it tests its rapidly accelerating missile program.

    In October, the ICAO condemned Pyongyang for its continued launching of ballistic missiles and urged the country to comply with international aviation standards. 

    A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test that was successfully launched is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 30, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Threat of War With North Korea 'Increasing Every Day' - Trump's Security Adviser

    The most recent test took place November 29 and was sighted by airline crews on at least three commercial flights by Korean Air and Cathay Pacific. The missile flew about 1,000 km before landing in Japan's maritime Economic Exclusion Zone, reports claim.

    According to Mark Hoey, Cathay Pacific's general manager of operations, the message from the passenger plane crew to the staff on ground after the November test was: "Be advised, we witnessed the DPRK missile blow up and fall apart near our current location," the South China Morning Post reported.

    Despite their planes' close proximity to these tests, Cathay Pacific is not planning on following Singapore Airlines' lead and changing its routes any time soon.

    "Singapore Airlines is aware of the reports on the sighting of the North Korean missiles and is closely monitoring the situation," a spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia.

    "Currently, our flight routings do not transverse in the vicinity of the missile trajectory as we have taken earlier steps to avoid the northern part of the Sea of Japan. The safety of our passengers and crew are our utmost priority and we will re-route our flights when necessary," the spokesperson added. 

    North Korean soldiers turn and look towards their leader Kim Jong Un
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E, File
    Russia Assessing Possible Outcome of North Korea Military Option

    On Monday, US and South Korean forces started major aerial drills on the Korean Peninsula. According to China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) spokesman Shen Jinke, China's Air Force has also conducted its own drills, flying "routes and areas it has never flown before." Jinke did not specify the dates, times or locations of China's recent military exercises.

    A Beijing military analyst told the South China Morning Post that "the timing of the high-profile announcement by the PLA[AF] is also a warning to Washington and Seoul not to provoke Pyongyang any further."

    North Korea's recent test missile's apogee was "higher, frankly, than any previous shot they have taken," US Defense Secretary James Mattis said following the test, adding that Pyongyang could launch an international ballistic missile "everywhere in the world, basically."

    Related:

    North Korea's ICBM Test is a Game-Changer: Will US Choose War or Peace?
    US Calls on All Nations to Cut Off Ties With North Korea
    North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile - Reports
    Non-Nuclear Winter: Why Has North Korea Not Tested a Missile Since September?
    'Slow Down': Moscow Calls to Stop Further Penalties Against North Korea
    Tags:
    military aircraft, flight, airline, missile, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    The Art of the Steal
    The Art of the Steal
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok