Philippines Suspends Sale of Dengvaxia Dengue Vaccine Over Risk to Patients

On Monday, there were reports that the Philippine Justice Department had ordered an investigation into the government-mandated vaccination of more than 730,000 children over new evidence received from the French multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Philippines has suspended the sale and distribution of the Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine, the drug locally registered as Dengvaxia, the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday.

"In order to protect the general public, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) immediately directed Sanofi to suspend the sale/distribution/marketing of Dengvaxia and cause the withdrawal of Dengvaxia in the market, pending compliance with the directives of the FDA," the regulator said in a statement.

According to the FDA, the decision was made after advice was received from the producer of the first-ever registered dengue vaccine — the French multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi — that the product is potentially risky if administered to patients who have not had dengue prior to immunization.

Dengue fever is transmitted by mosquitoes found in many areas in the world, such as the United States, parts of Asia and Africa. Symptoms might include headache, vomiting, a skin rash and low blood pressure among others. It is mostly non-fatal, however, complications could lead to the death of the patient.